Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

