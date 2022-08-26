Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,648,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.