Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

