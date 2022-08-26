Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.13 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

