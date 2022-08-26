Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.98.

