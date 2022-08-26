MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $475.78 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.