MYCE (MYCE) Price Up 8% This Week

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One MYCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MYCE has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MYCE has a total market cap of $436,395.39 and $61,212.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

