Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

