Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Stock Up 2.3 %

NAVI opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.