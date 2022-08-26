NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Stock Performance

LON:NBDG opened at GBX 38 ($0.46) on Friday. NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.08 million and a PE ratio of 542.86.

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Company Profile

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

