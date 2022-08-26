NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.0041. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Price Performance
LON NBDX opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £781,150.80 and a P/E ratio of 6.33.
NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Company Profile
