NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.