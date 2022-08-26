Neoteric (NTRC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $534,335.19

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Neoteric has a total market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Neoteric Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

