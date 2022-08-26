Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
