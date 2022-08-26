Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

