NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.80.

NetApp Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

