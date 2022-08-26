NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.