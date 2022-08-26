News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,892 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in News were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

News stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

