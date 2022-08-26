NFT Index Price Down 4.3% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $72.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $607.96 or 0.02840144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,403.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00081268 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

