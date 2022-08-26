NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.