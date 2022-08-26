NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.75 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.