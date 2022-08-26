NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

