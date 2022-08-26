NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 26,092 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,803 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $11,861,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $101.19 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

