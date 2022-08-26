NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $50.71 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.