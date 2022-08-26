Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,488 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Noodles & Company worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 765,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 40,401 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 574,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.