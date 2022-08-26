Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

