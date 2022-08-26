Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,842,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JWN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

