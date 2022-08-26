Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.