Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.