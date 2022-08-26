NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NVDA stock opened at $179.13 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

