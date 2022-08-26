NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

