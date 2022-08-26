NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.13 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

