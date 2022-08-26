NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 194.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

