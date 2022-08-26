Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.