Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OBCI stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

