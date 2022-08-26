Oiler Network (OIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,254.00

Oiler Network (OIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Oiler Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oiler Network has a total market cap of $284,557.82 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oiler Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oiler Network Coin Profile

Oiler Network is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oiler Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

