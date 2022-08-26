OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 2,469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

