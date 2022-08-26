OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

