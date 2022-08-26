Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

