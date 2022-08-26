Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outset Medical were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OM stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $979.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,988 shares of company stock worth $1,609,314. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

