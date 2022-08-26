Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.