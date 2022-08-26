Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 26,171 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

