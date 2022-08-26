Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.7 %
Pan Pacific International stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.