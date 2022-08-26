Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 741 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 37.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
