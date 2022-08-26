Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 741 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 37.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.