Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

