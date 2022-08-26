Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 2,625.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 287,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kopin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Price Performance

About Kopin

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.53 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.