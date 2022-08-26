Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

