Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

