Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 610,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,502. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

