Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Invesco by 92.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $269,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 91.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 1.5 %

IVZ opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

