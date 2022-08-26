Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $51,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.26.

